The most affordable apartment rentals in East Arlington, Jacksonville

East Arlington isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in East Arlington look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in East Arlington via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

11357 Canvasback Court

Listed at $1,295/month, this 1,488-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 11357 Canvasback Court.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking; the unit also has air conditioning and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

747 Harbor Winds Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 747 Harbor Winds Drive, which is going for $1,495/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and a fireplace in the residence. Bark alert: Dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

13755 Glass Crystal Court

Then there's this rental with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 13755 Glass Crystal Court, also listed at $1,495/month.

You'll see a walk-in closet in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

940 Mystic Harbor Drive

Check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 940 Mystic Harbor Drive, listed at $1,600/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

