The most affordable apartment rentals in Murray Hill, Jacksonville

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Murray Hill are hovering around $650, compared to a $941 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Murray Hill rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

825 McDuff Ave. South

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 825 McDuff Ave. South, which, at 1,008 square feet, is going for $875/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning and carpeted flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $900 security deposit.

(See the full listing here.)

4862 Catherine Terrace

Check out this 728-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 4862 Catherine Terrace, listed at $940/month.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

4054 Myra St.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 4054 Myra St., is listed for $950/month for its 856 square feet.

In the unit, expect air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include outdoor space and additional storage. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

3248 Plum St.

And here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3248 Plum St., which, with 962 square feet, is going for $1,025/month.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and additional storage. The residence also has a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Be prepared for a $1,025 security deposit.

(Check out the listing here.)

3515 Cypress St.

Over at 3515 Cypress St., there's this 1,210-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, going for $1,150/month.

The building features on-site laundry. The unit features a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a fireplace. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a non-refundable $300 pet fee.

(View the listing here.)

