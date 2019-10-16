The most affordable apartments for rent in North Beach, Jacksonville

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Beach look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in North Beach via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

North Beach is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

791 Assisi Lane, #2204

First, listed at $950/month, this 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 791 Assisi Lane.

Amenities offered include assigned parking, additional storage space and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1236 Wonderwood Drive

Next, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental, situated at 1236 Wonderwood Drive, is listed for $975/month for its 1,078 square feet.

The listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the residence. The building offers outdoor space and additional storage. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2924 Bayshore Drive East

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 2924 Bayshore Drive East, which, at 1,248 square feet, is going for $1,295/month.

The residence has carpeted floors and central heating and air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

2870 Sand Castle Lane

Then there's this 1,460-square-foot dwelling with three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms at 2870 Sand Castle Lane, listed at $1,300/month.

You can expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include outdoor space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2610 State Road

Finally, check out this 1,045-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2610 State Road, listed at $1,470/month.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

