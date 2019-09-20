The most affordable apartments for rent in Oceanway, Jacksonville

Oceanway is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Oceanway look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Oceanway via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12252 Black Walnut Court

Listed at $1,275/month, this 1,480-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 12252 Black Walnut Court.

Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. You'll also find air conditioning and granite countertops in the townhouse. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

11892 Lake Bend Circle

Next, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom rental, situated at 11892 Lake Bend Circle, is listed for $1,300/month for its 1,764 square feet.

You can expect to see carpeted floors in the unit. The building offers additional storage space, garage parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

11701 Palm Lake Drive

Then, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 11701 Palm Lake Drive, which, at 1,210 square feet, is going for $1,366/month.

The building features parking and secured entry. In the unit, look for a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

12721 Daylight Trl

Finally, check out this 1,365-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom living space at 12721 Daylight Trl, listed at $1,450/month.

You can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and garage parking in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

