The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Chimney Lakes, Jacksonville

Chimney Lakes requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Chimney Lakes look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chimney Lakes via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Cherry Ridge Drive

Listed at $1,093/month, this 1,083-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Cherry Ridge Drive.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. You'll also find a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors in the residence. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

8530 Tower Falls Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 8530 Tower Falls Drive, which, at 1,564 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.

The building offers on-site management. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

8489 Branchwater Drive

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental, situated at 8489 Branchwater Drive, is listed for $1,400/month for its 1,908 square feet.

Expect to find a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the residence. The building features garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

9591 Palm Reserve Drive

And here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom space at 9591 Palm Reserve Drive, which, with 1,435 square feet, is going for $1,440/month.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(Check out the listing here.)

