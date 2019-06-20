The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Monterey, Jacksonville

Apartment hunting on a budget can be . So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Monterey look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $725, compared to a $950 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Monterey via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1110 Caliente Drive

Listed at $575/month, this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1110 Caliente Drive, is 20.7 percent less than the $725/month median rent for a one bedroom in Monterey.

The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

5548 Playa Way

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5548 Playa Way, which, at 575 square feet, is going for $650/month.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2260 University Blvd. North

Then there's this 625-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2260 University Blvd. North, listed at $675/month.

The apartment comes with a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

