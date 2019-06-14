The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Riverside, Jacksonville

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Riverside look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is very walkable and is bikeable. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $900, compared to a $950 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Riverside via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2348 Forbes St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 2348 Forbes St., is listed for $695/month for its 400 square feet.

The building features assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2883 Post St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2883 Post St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $800/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2743 Vernon Terrace

Then there's this 600-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2743 Vernon Terrace, listed at $850/month.

You'll see central heating, high ceilings and large windows in the unit. Cats are allowed. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The listing specifies a $60 application fee.

