The most inexpensive apartment rentals on the market in Riverside, Jacksonville_

It can be challenging to find a bargain when on the hunt for a new spot to live. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Riverside look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $875, compared to a $930 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Riverside, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2877 Post St.

Listed at $735/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 2877 Post St., is 16.0 percent less than the $875/month median rent for a one bedroom in Riverside.

Dogs and cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2550 Dellwood Ave., #2

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2550 Dellwood Ave., #2, is listed for $800/month for its 900 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning and hardwood flooring. The building offers assigned parking. Pet owners, this spot welcomes cats and dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2726 Oak St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2726 Oak St., which is going for $850/month.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity.

