What apartments will $1,000 rent you in North Beach, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in North Beach?

Finding a the ideal spot can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, North Beach has plenty of current local listings to give you a snapshot of your options. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings that fit a budget of $1,000/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2130 Mayport Road

Listed at $910/month, this 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2130 Mayport Road.

The apartment features air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee, $150 security deposit and $65 application fee.

791 Assisi Lane

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 791 Assisi Lane. It's listed for $950/month for its 800 square feet.

The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1236 Wonderwood Drive

Here's a 1,078-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1236 Wonderwood Drive that's going for $975/month.

In the unit, you'll see air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

