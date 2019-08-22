What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Windy Hill, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Windy Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Windy Hill is currently hovering around $1,025.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9727 Touchton Road

Listed at $1,126/month, this 757-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9727 Touchton Road.

Expect to see in-unit laundry in the residence. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5290 Big Island Drive

Here's a 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 5290 Big Island Drive that's going for $1,164/month.

Expect to find stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the unit. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4929 Skyway Drive

Finally, check out this 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4929 Skyway Drive. It's listed for $1,180/month.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. The residence also features a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline