What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Baymeadows, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Baymeadows?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Baymeadows is currently hovering around $795.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,300 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8876 A C Skinner Parkway

Listed at $1,210/month, this 640-square-foot studio apartment is located at 8876 A C Skinner Parkway.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building has secured entry and garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

7915 Baymeadows Circle East

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse over at 7915 Baymeadows Circle East. It's listed for $1,246/month for its 1,009 square feet.

The building boasts a fitness center and garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a $300 pet fee.

9611 Southbrook Drive

Here's a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 9611 Southbrook Drive that's going for $1,220/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

7932 Southside Blvd.

Next, check out this 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 7932 Southside Blvd. It's listed for $1,235/month.

The building has on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

6898 Ac Skinner Parkway

Located at 6898 Ac Skinner Parkway, here's an 826-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,275/month.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building has a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

