What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Secret Cove, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Secret Cove?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Secret Cove is currently hovering around $1,033.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8450 Gate Parkway West

Listed at $1,230/month, this 1,179-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8450 Gate Parkway West.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

8074 Gate Parkway West

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 8074 Gate Parkway West. It's listed for $1,250/month for its 870 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

8290 Gate Parkway West

Here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8290 Gate Parkway West that's also going for $1,250/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site management, a fitness center and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Be prepared for a $20 pet application fee, $65 application fee.

4890 Florida Club Circle

Finally, check out this 1,221-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4890 Florida Club Circle. It's listed for $1,280/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a $300 pet fee.

