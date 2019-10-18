What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Beach Haven, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Beach Haven?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Beach Haven is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

13401 Sutton Park Drive South

Listed at $1,309/month, this 1,364-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 13401 Sutton Park Drive South.

The unit has a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

4460 Hodges Blvd.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 4460 Hodges Blvd. It's listed for $1,332/month for its 1,227 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. You can also expect to find a fireplace and a dishwasher in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

3701 Danforth Drive

Then, here's a 1,154-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3701 Danforth Drive that's going for $1,370/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

4090 Hodges Blvd.

Finally, located at 4090 Hodges Blvd. is this 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. It's listed for $1,395/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

