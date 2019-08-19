What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Beach Haven, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Beach Haven?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Beach Haven is currently hovering around $970.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4460 Hodges Blvd.

Listed at $1,504/month, this 1,561-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4460 Hodges Blvd.

You can expect a fireplace and a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

4090 Hodges Blvd.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 4090 Hodges Blvd. It's listed for $1,522/month for its 1,410 square feet.

The building features a fitness center. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

13401 Sutton Park Drive South

Finally, here's a 1,619-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 13401 Sutton Park Drive South that's going for $1,569/month.

You can expect a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building has garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

