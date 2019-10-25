What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Chimney Lakes, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chimney Lakes?

Finding a the right rental can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Chimney Lakes has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings that you can snag for no more than $1,600/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8036 Sable Creek Drive East

Listed at $1,510/month, this 1,965-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 8036 Sable Creek Drive East.

In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet and a deck. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

7109 Beekman Lake Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 7109 Beekman Lake Drive. It's also listed for $1,510/month for its 1,868 square feet.

The building has garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

9342 Daniels Mill Drive

Finally, here's a 1,639-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 9342 Daniels Mill Drive that's going for $1,520/month.

The listing promises high ceilings, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building offers garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

