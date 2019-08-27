What apartments will $900 rent you in Highlands, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Highlands?

If you're looking for an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a great option that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Highlands has plenty of current local listings to help you get a sense of the local market. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings that fit a budget of $900 / month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10621 Monaco Drive

Listed at $815/month, this 1,080-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 10621 Monaco Drive.

The unit includes a balcony and air conditioning. The building has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

800 Broward Road

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 800 Broward Road. It's listed for $875/month for its 1,092 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

10535 Lem Turner Road

Here's a 921-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10535 Lem Turner Road that's going for $885/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has a fitness center and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Be prepared for a $250-$350 pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11050 Harts Road

And check out this 1,214-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 11050 Harts Road. It's listed for $895/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The unit also comes with both air conditioning and central heating and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline