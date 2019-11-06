What apartments will $900 rent you in Riverside, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Riverside?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is friendly for those on foot and has some bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Riverside is currently hovering around $795.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2775 Herschel St.

Listed at $825/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2775 Herschel St.

You can expect to find hardwood flooring and both central heating and air conditioning in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a $60 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2678 Ernest St.

Next, check out this 775-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2678 Ernest St. It's listed for $895/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2608 College St.

Lastly, located at 2608 College St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $899/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.