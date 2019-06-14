What will $1,000 rent you in Beach Haven, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Beach Haven?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Beach Haven is currently hovering around $952.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3551 San Pablo Road South

Listed at $925/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3551 San Pablo Road South.

The listing promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building boasts on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

13700 Richmond Park Drive North

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 13700 Richmond Park Drive North. It's also listed for $925/month for its 499 square feet.

The building features on-site management. In the unit, you'll see air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13810 Sutton Park Drive North

Here's an 885-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 13810 Sutton Park Drive North that's going for $1,000/month.

The unit features air conditioning and in-unit laundry. The building boasts assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.