What will $1,100 rent you in Baymeadows, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Baymeadows?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and is bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Baymeadows is currently hovering around $795.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7932 Southside Blvd.

First, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 7932 Southside Blvd. It's listed for $1,035/month for its 1,050 square feet.

On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. In the apartment, expect to find a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Feline and canine companions are welcome.

7750 Belfort Parkway

Here's a 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 7750 Belfort Parkway that's going for $1,052/month.

The unit offers a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

7915 Baymeadows Circle East

Finally, check out this 1,162-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 7915 Baymeadows Circle East. It's listed for $1,095/month.

The building offers garage parking and a fitness center. The apartment also includes in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

