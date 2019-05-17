What will $1,100 rent you in Deerwood, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Deerwood?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Deerwood is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5116 Gate Parkway North

Listed at $1,065/month, this 580-square-foot studio is located at 5116 Gate Parkway North.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and a balcony. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

8540 Homeplace Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 8540 Homeplace Drive. It's listed for $1,049/month for its 530 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the furnished unit, there are high ceilings, a fireplace and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

5230 Gate Parkway

Here's a 756-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5230 Gate Parkway that's also going for $1,049/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

