What will $1,200 rent you in Beach Haven, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Beach Haven?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Beach Haven is currently hovering around $975.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

13401 Sutton Park Drive South

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 13401 Sutton Park Drive South. It's listed for $1,129/month for its 961 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

4460 Hodges Blvd.

Here's an 870-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4460 Hodges Blvd. that's going for $1,155/month.

In the residence, you can expect a balcony. The building has a fitness center and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

13700 Richmond Park Drive North

Next, check out this 1,037-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 13700 Richmond Park Drive North. It's listed for $1,175/month.

The building boasts outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the condo, expect to see air conditioning, high ceilings and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

