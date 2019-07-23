What will $1,200 rent you in Deerwood, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Deerwood?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Deerwood is currently hovering around $700.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5116 Gate Parkway

Listed at $1,125/month, this 580-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5116 Gate Parkway.

The listing promises hardwood floors in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

8150 Point Meadows Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 8150 Point Meadows Drive. It's listed for $1,169/month for its 718 square feet.

The building has a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the residence, you can expect in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

7800 Point Meadows Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 7800 Point Meadows Drive that's going for $1,150/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet in the unit. The building boasts a business center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome.

7820 Baymeadows Road East

Next, check out this 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 7820 Baymeadows Road East. It's listed for $1,160/month.

The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

8685 Baymeadows Road East

Located at 8685 Baymeadows Road East, here's an 845-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,165/month.

In the residence, you'll find a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pets are permitted on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

