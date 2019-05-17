What will $1,200 rent you in Windy Hill, today?_

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Windy Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Windy Hill is currently hovering around $1,033.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5290 Big Island Drive

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 5290 Big Island Drive. It's listed for $1,169/month for its 709 square feet of space.

The building offers garage parking, a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

4929 Skyway Drive

Here's a 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4929 Skyway Drive that's going for $1,165/month.

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

4435 Touchton Road

Next, check out this 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4435 Touchton Road. It's listed for $1,105/month.

In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $50 application fee.

