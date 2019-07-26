What will $1,300 rent you in Windy Hill, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Windy Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Windy Hill is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9727 Touchton Road

Listed at $1,207/month, this 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 9727 Touchton Road.

The apartment has high ceilings. The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

4929 Skyway Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4929 Skyway Drive. It's listed for $1,210/month for its 735 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.

5290 Big Island Drive

Here's a 781-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 5290 Big Island Drive that's going for $1,265/month.

In the residence, you'll see granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

4674 Town Center Parkway

Next, check out this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4674 Town Center Parkway. It's listed for $1,252/month.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pets are welcome.

9745 Touchton Road

Listed at $1,300/month, this 1,206-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 9745 Touchton Road.

The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. You can also expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony in the townhouse. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

