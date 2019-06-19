What will $1,300 rent you right now in Windy Hill?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Windy Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Windy Hill is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4929 Skyway Drive

First up, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental is located at 4929 Skyway Drive and listed for $1,205/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building offers a fitness center and pet park. Pet owners will be pleased to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

9727 Touchton Road

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 9727 Touchton Road. It's priced at $1,213/month for its 840 square feet of living space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and a swimming pool. Inside the unit, expect high ceilings and nice views. Regarding pets, both cats and dogs are allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

4674 Town Center Parkway

Here's a 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment settled at 4674 Town Center Parkway that's going for $1,300/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. The building features a fitness center and covered parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

5290 Big Island Drive

Take a look at this 781-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, which is located at 5290 Big Island Drive and listed for $1,265/month.

The residence boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

10075 Gate Parkway

Finally, located at 10075 Gate Parkway is this 790-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, priced at $1,295/month.

In the residence, you can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There is not a leasing fee associated with this rental.

