What will $1,400 rent you in Baymeadows, this month?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Baymeadows is currently hovering around $825.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7816 Southside Blvd.

Listed at $1,220/month, this 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 7816 Southside Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building features a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

7915 Baymeadows Circle East

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7915 Baymeadows Circle East. It's listed for $1,317/month for its 1,162 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

6898 A C Skinner Parkway

Here's an 816-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 6898 A C Skinner Parkway that's going for $1,350/month.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $400 pet fee. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

7932 Southside Blvd.

Finally, check out this 1,450-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 7932 Southside Blvd. It's listed for $1,395/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

