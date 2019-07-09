What will $1,400 rent you in Jacksonville Heights South, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville Heights South?

If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Jacksonville Heights South has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings that fit a budget of $1,400/month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5929 Piper Glen Blvd.

Listed at $1,325/month, this 1,557-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 5929 Piper Glen Blvd.

In the residence, you'll find a fireplace and a deck. Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9776 Chirping Way

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 9776 Chirping Way. It's listed for $1,350/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning and a dishwasher. Bark alert: Dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6645 Leslie Oaks Lane

Here's a 1,452-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 6645 Leslie Oaks Lane that's going for $1,395/month.

The residence offers carpeted floors. Outdoor space is listed as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Expect a $200 pet fee. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

9732 Chirping Way

Finally, check out this 1,410-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 9732 Chirping Way. It's listed for $1,400/month.

The building has garage parking and a patio. In the residence, you can expect to find an eat-in kitchen. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

