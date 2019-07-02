What will $1,400 rent you in Windy Hill, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Windy Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Windy Hill is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

9727 Touchton Road

Listed at $1,313/month, this 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9727 Touchton Road.

You can expect in-unit laundry in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, a swimming pool and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

5290 Big Island Drive

Here's a 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 5290 Big Island Drive that's going for $1,339/month.

The unit includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

4674 Town Center Parkway

Next, check out this 867-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4674 Town Center Parkway. It's listed for $1,366/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has a fireplace, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pets are permitted.

4929 Skyway Drive

Located at 4929 Skyway Drive, here's a 949-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,370/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Cats are welcome.

