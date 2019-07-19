What will $1,600 rent you in Windy Hill, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Windy Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Windy Hill is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,600 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4435 Touchton Road

Listed at $1,505/month, this 1,550-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 4435 Touchton Road.

Expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5290 Big Island Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 5290 Big Island Drive. It's listed for $1,490/month for its 1,143 square feet.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4929 Skyway Drive

Here's a 1,105-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 4929 Skyway Drive that's going for $1,565/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, a balcony and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building has outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4674 Town Center Parkway

Next, check out this 1,167-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4674 Town Center Parkway. It's also listed for $1,565/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The unit also offers hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: Cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9727 Touchton Road

Located at 9727 Touchton Road, here's a 1,390-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,579/month.

The unit has high ceilings. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.