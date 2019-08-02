What will $1,700 rent you in Oceanway, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oceanway?

Finding the right rental can be a challenge if you're in the market for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Oceanway has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings that you can snag for no more than $1,700 / month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1139 Sunray Court

Listed at $1,605/month, this 1,730-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1139 Sunray Court.

Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

12300 Hickory Forest Road

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 12300 Hickory Forest Road. It's listed for $1,650/month for its 1,972 square feet.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

12428 Hickory Forest Road

Here's a 2,236-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 12428 Hickory Forest Road that's going for $1,665/month.

The residence offers a deck. Building amenities include garage parking, additional storage space and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

