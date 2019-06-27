What will $1,800 rent you in Deerwood, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Deerwood?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Deerwood is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8540 Homeplace Drive

Listed at $1,725/month, this 1,285-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 8540 Homeplace Drive.

In the residence, you'll see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building features a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8150 Point Meadows Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 8150 Point Meadows Drive. It's listed for $1,740/month for its 1,458 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring and a fireplace. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

8685 Baymeadows Road East

Here's a 1,545-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 8685 Baymeadows Road East that's going for $1,745/month.

Look for a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry in the residence. Good news for cat lovers: Kitties are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

10024 Leisure Lane North

Located at 10024 Leisure Lane North, here's a 1,801-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,795/month.

In the residence, the listing promises stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. The building features additional storage space and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

11175 Castlemain Circle West

Also listed at $1,795/month, this 1,720-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 11175 Castlemain Circle West.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, garage parking, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.