'Dreams Come True' Mom receives Trans4mation | River City Live

Tracy Collins joins us again with our Trans4mation of the month!

Today we meet Katie Emerson, a mother of four whose dedication to her son Michael, a Dreams Come True recipient, has inspired the Trans4mations team to give Katie a treat of her own.

With help from stylist Kimberley Clarke and Fifi's Boutique, we gifted Katie a fresh new look as well as a family-pack of tickets to the Catty Shack Ranch.

For more on the Dreams Come True chapter of Jacksonville, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.