The Coolest Way to Tour St. Augustine! | River City Live

Our 35ft PEDAL-POWERED, PARTY PONTOONS are certified to transport up to 26 passengers and includes 12 cycle stations to keep the party MOVING, GROOVING, and CRUISING. Come aboard one of our 90-minute BYOB cruises in the HISTORIC ST. AUGUSTINE bayfront, while sipping and cycling your way to freedom - Public, Private, and Special Event Tours running daily.

ST. AUGUSTINE is now the home to THE LARGEST CYCLEBOAT IN THE WORLD, Atocha II, which is strutting a 26 passenger capacity, full lounge area on the bow of the boat, dance floor, removable canopy for the sun, and a top quality sound system.

The Nights of Lights :: Holly Jolly Yachty Tour is the ultimate St. Augustine experience on the water, as we provide a positive, feel-good environment while exploring the Old Town Bayfront illuminations. Views of notorious St. Augustine sights while entertaining the balance of BYOB, flowing LEDs, and musical ambiance to set the mood proper. Let’s embark together in this enlightening of festive feels surrounded by the high spirits of St. Augustine.

The Nights of Lights in St. Augustine starts on November 14th and ends January 31st, 2021, we have scheduled our Holly Jolly Yachty Tours at 6:30pm, 8:30pm, & 10:30pm every night during this illuminating time! Embrace the glow of the night as we navigate through Bird Island, Mission de Nombre de Dios (The Cross), Castillo de San Marcos (The Fort), Old Town Bayfront, Lion’s Bridge, and the St. Augustine Lighthouse, while entertaining the perfect balance of exploration.

All tours include master captain, first mate, BYOB, ice with coolers, party LED’s, music, party props, restroom, and a motor for when you get to groovin', we keep the boat movin'.