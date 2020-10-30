Delicious and Easy Meals with Publix | River City Live

Shoyu Ramen

Total Time - 5 hours 15 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

6 large eggs 3/4 cup sake wine

1 1/2 cups + 1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce, divided 2 lb boneless pork shoulder roast

Butchers' twine 3 chicken drumsticks 3 smoked turkey necks 1 head garlic, halved 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled 1 bunch green onions, white & green separated, green thinly sliced 2 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce 4 tablespoons rice vinegar, divided 1 carrot, peeled & large diced 2 ribs celery 2 quarts water 8 Nappa cabbage leaves (about 12 oz) 2 ears fresh corn, husks & silks removed 1 (8-oz) can bamboo shoots, drained 8 oz Chinese (or ramen) noodles 3 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, divided 3 teaspoons chili oil, divided

Steps:

1. Bring a large saucepot of water to boil over high. Gently lower eggs into boiling water and boil 6 minutes. Remove eggs from pot and transfer to ice bath. Keep water on stove; reduce heat to low.

2. Combine sake and 1/2 cup soy sauce in medium bowl until blended. Peel eggs and add to sake mixture; chill 3 hours (or overnight).

3. Tie pork with butchers' twine in 1/2-inch intervals. Combine in multi-cooker (or pressure cooker): pork, drumsticks, turkey necks, 3/4 cup soy sauce, garlic, ginger, white ends of onions, chili garlic sauce, 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, carrot, celery, and water. Seal multi-

cooker and set to cook on Meat/Stew HIGH for 75 minutes (or cover and seal pressure cooker and cook for same time).

4. Meanwhile, bring saucepot with water to boil again on high. Add cabbage leaves and blanch for 1 minute, then transfer leaves to ice bath. Add corn to boiling water and blanch 3 minutes; transfer to ice bath.

5. Combine in medium bowl: remaining 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, and 1 tablespoon soy sauce until blended. Add drained bamboo shoots and toss to coat; set aside. Thinly slice cabbage; remove corn from cob. 6. Remove pork from stock and transfer to cutting board; let rest. Strain multi-cooker stock liquid into large saucepot and bring to a simmer over medium (discard solids).

7. Cook noodles following package instructions in same pot of boiling water. Thinly slice pork. Drain noodles. 8. To serve, divide noodles between 6 serving bowls, mounding in center of bowl. Arrange around noodles: bamboo, cabbage, sliced green onions, corn, eggs, and sliced pork. Drizzle each bowl with 1/2 teaspoon each sesame and chili oils on noodles. Fill each bowl with boiling stock. Serve with remaining 1/4 cup soy sauce.