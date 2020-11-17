A Fun Fall Art Craft For the Kiddos! | River City Live

Jen McDonnell, founder of the Orange Art Box, which is a monthly subscription box for ages 5-10 joined us on River City Live with this adorable craft, that can be done with minimal supplies!

Materials:

• Paper bag

• Ruler

• Scissors

• Pencil

• Cardboard from an old box

• Construction paper in fall leaf colors (red, orange, yellow, etc.)

• Glue

Steps:

1. Use a ruler to draw straight lines approx 1/2″ wide across the top of your bag. Go about half way

down the length of the bag (bag sizes will vary)

2. Carefully cut along your pencil lines through both layers of the bag.

3. Cut a cardboard circle to fit in the bottom of the bag approx 4″ wide.

4. Put glue on both sides of the cardboard circle and carefully place into the bottom of the open

bag.

5. Close the bag and twist starting at the base to create a trunk.

6. Twist 2 or 3 strips of paper bag at a time to make your branches. Continue until all strips are

used.

7. Glue a second 4″ cardboard circle to the bottom of the bag for extra stability.

8. Cut small leaf shapes from your colored construction paper and glue them to your branches!