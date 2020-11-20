Give Flint A Fur-Ever Home! | River City Live

Today on our Forever Vets Animal Hospital Paw-sing 4 Pets segment, we had Flint from Nassau Humane Society!
He is a sweet, senior boy who will be the perfect family pet just in time for the holidays. You can find out more at nassauhumane.org.
