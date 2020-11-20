Tips For Black Friday Shopping | River City Live

Like many events in 2020, Black Friday is bit different this year because of COVID. For starts deals will not be just on Friday. Many larger retailers have been rolling out specials all month long. Our friend and shopping guru Jessica Morgan from Jacksonville Mom stopped by the studio to share some tips on how to navigate this year’s deals:

2020 Black Friday

1) Deals have started NOW

2) Everyone gets to enjoy Turkey day (most stores are closed for Thanksgiving)

3) Best deals will still be in store, Friday morning

4) Don’t fret- Cyber Monday is shaping up to be amazing this year

Jessica also made sure to cover her tips that hold up every year like bring a big bag, shop alone, bring a blanket to cover presents, and don’t bring your husband (lol).