Making Distanced Holidays Memorable! | River City Live

With big gatherings like Turkey Trots and block parties cancelled, we’ll all be looking for something to do before the big meal. Sarah White of Events Uncorked has these these great activities that are fun for the people living under your roof or to do virtually with your extended family and friends.

• Virtual Scavenger Hunt: You can go to eventsuncorked.com to download the clues. There are 10 clues and each corresponds to a different Thanksgiving task - some traditional and some fun new ones. As you go through the clues, share your family doing each task either in a group text with friends or family or on social media using a hashtag. We have created a unique hashtag for the scavenger hunt so you can see what everyone is doing. It’s a way to feel connected to others while distancing.

• Virtual Turkey Trot: You don’t need a big, organized group to trot. Gather your friends or family in a group text and share your times, progress and pictures from your route to feel like you’re trotting together.

• Family Bike Parade: Decorate your bikes and bike around the neighborhood leaving notes or treats for friends in the area.

• Virtual Thanksgiving Superlatives: Create categories and have your family members across the country submit pictures of their celebration. Give virtual awards for best table decor, most interesting pie flavor, favorite new tradition and more.

• Christmas movie marathon: After dinner, a time when you would normally be visiting with family, start a Christmas movie marathon to get in the holiday spirit.