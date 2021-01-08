Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Honey-Mustard Pan Sauce | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Honey-Mustard Pan Sauce

Total Time -30 minutes (Makes 3 servings)

Ingredients:

1 shallot

2 tablespoons fresh chives

1 pork tenderloin, cleaned, about 1 lb

3 teaspoons Greek seasoning, divided

2 tablespoons fine ground flour

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup reduced sodium chicken stock

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons grain mustard

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Steps:

1. Finely chop shallot, thinly slice chives. Cut pork into 6 equal medallions; season pork with 2 teaspoons seasoning and coat with flour (wash hands).

2. Heat large sauté pan on medium high 2 3 minutes. Add oil and pork to pan, cook 3 4 minutes on each side until browned and 135°F; remove from pan to rest (temperature will rise 5 10 degrees during this time).

3. Add shallots and thyme to pan and cook 1 2 minutes or until softened. Add wine, stock, honey, mustard, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning to pan. Bring sauce to a boil and cook 2 3 minutes or until reduced by 3/4. Return pork, and accumulated juices, to pan; add butter and chives to pan and stir until butter is melted and pork is coated in sauce. Serve pork with sauce.

Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Total Time -1 hour 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes, about 3 lb

Heavy duty aluminum foil

1/4 cup honey

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Prick sweet potatoes several times with a fork; arrange sweet potatoes on foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 60 70 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly.

2. Carefully remove skins from potatoes and discard skins. Add to large bowl: sweet potato flesh, honey, butter, cream, and seasoning. Whip with electric hand mixer (or potato masher) until butter is melted and potatoes are fluffy; serve.