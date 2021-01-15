Sweet Bean Hand Pie with Publix | River City Live

Empanada Dough
Total Time -1 hour 25 minutes (Makes 12 servings)
Ingredients:
2 1/4 cups flour (+more f or dusting)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
4 oz unsalted butter
1 large egg
1/4 cup cold water
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
Steps:
1. Combine in large bowl: 2 1/4 cups flour and salt until blended. Cut cold butter into
1/2-inch cubes. Blend butter into flour using your fingertips until mixture resembles
a coarse meal.
2. Combine in small bowl: egg, water, and vinegar. Blend wet ingredients into flour
mixture using a fork.
3. Turn dough out onto a floured surf ace. Gather dough together and gently knead a
f ew times to bring dough together. Form into a flat rectangle, wrap in plastic, and
chill f or at least 1 hour.
Forming & Baking Empanadas
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven.
Divide dough into 12 equal portions and form each portion into a small round disk.
Place on parchment-lined baking sheet and keep covered with plastic film.
2. Roll out each portion on a lightly floured surface with a lightly floured rolling pin to
a 5-inch round, about 1/8-inch thick.
3. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of each filling onto center of dough and fold dough in
half, enclosing filling. Press edges together and crimp with fingertips or the tines of a
fork.
4. Place filled empanadas on a separate parchment-lined baking sheet. Pastries can
be brushed with an egg wash and baked 20 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before
serving.
Sweet Bean Hand Pie
Total Time -45 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
8 oz dried red beans
3 cups water
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons golden sugar
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Empanada Dough (see recipe)
Steps:
1. Combine beans and water in pressure cooker inner pot. Secure lid and cook 25 30
minutes.
2. When cook cycle is complete, slowly release pressure. Carefully remove lid and
drain beans well.
3. Add to bowl of food processor: drained beans, butter, golden sugar, dark brown
sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Puree mixture for about 1 minute or until
smooth. Remove from processor and cool completely.
4. Follow empanada filling and baking guidelines on empanada dough recipe. (These
can be fried, if desired.)