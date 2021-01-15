Sweet Bean Hand Pie with Publix | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Empanada Dough

Total Time -1 hour 25 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups flour (+more f or dusting)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 oz unsalted butter

1 large egg

1/4 cup cold water

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Steps:

1. Combine in large bowl: 2 1/4 cups flour and salt until blended. Cut cold butter into

1/2-inch cubes. Blend butter into flour using your fingertips until mixture resembles

a coarse meal.

2. Combine in small bowl: egg, water, and vinegar. Blend wet ingredients into flour

mixture using a fork.

3. Turn dough out onto a floured surf ace. Gather dough together and gently knead a

f ew times to bring dough together. Form into a flat rectangle, wrap in plastic, and

chill f or at least 1 hour.

Forming & Baking Empanadas

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven.

Divide dough into 12 equal portions and form each portion into a small round disk.

Place on parchment-lined baking sheet and keep covered with plastic film.

2. Roll out each portion on a lightly floured surface with a lightly floured rolling pin to

a 5-inch round, about 1/8-inch thick.

3. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of each filling onto center of dough and fold dough in

half, enclosing filling. Press edges together and crimp with fingertips or the tines of a

fork.

4. Place filled empanadas on a separate parchment-lined baking sheet. Pastries can

be brushed with an egg wash and baked 20 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before

serving.

Sweet Bean Hand Pie

Total Time -45 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

8 oz dried red beans

3 cups water

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons golden sugar

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Empanada Dough (see recipe)

Steps:

1. Combine beans and water in pressure cooker inner pot. Secure lid and cook 25 30

minutes.

2. When cook cycle is complete, slowly release pressure. Carefully remove lid and

drain beans well.

3. Add to bowl of food processor: drained beans, butter, golden sugar, dark brown

sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Puree mixture for about 1 minute or until

smooth. Remove from processor and cool completely.

4. Follow empanada filling and baking guidelines on empanada dough recipe. (These

can be fried, if desired.)