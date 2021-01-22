Prime Filet with Crab Leg Bearnaise | River City Live

Prime Filet Medallions “Oscar Style”

Total Time -30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

4 (6-oz) beef tenderloin filets

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 lb asparagus spears

Steps:

1. Preheat medium sauté pan on medium-high for 4 5 minutes. Rub filets with 1 tablespoon canola oil then season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Arrange filets in pan and cook 5 6 minutes on each side until 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). * Transfer to cutting board; let stand 5 10 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5 10°F during this time.

2. Bring water to boil in medium saucepot over high. Trim asparagus. Add to boiling water and boil 2 minutes. Drain asparagus and transfer to bowl of ice water until cooled. Drain again and pat dry.

3. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high for 2 3 minutes. Toss asparagus with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add asparagus to pan and sauté 4 5 minutes. Serve fillets topped with asparagus and Crab Leg Béarnaise sauce.

*NOTE: the doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, wi th a 3-minute rest time before carving.

Crab Leg Bearnaise

Total Time -30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 small shallot

4 tablespoons tarragon vinegar

4 sprigs fresh tarragon, divided

1 large pasteurized egg

1/2 lemon, for juice (2 teaspoons)

4 oz unsalted butter, room temperature

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup king crab leg meat, shredded

Steps:

1. Finely chop shallot. Heat small saucepot over medium 1 2 minutes. Add shallot, vinegar, and 3 sprigs tarragon; simmer until liquid has reduced to about 1 tablespoon. Strain and set aside to cool reduction.

2. Fill small saucepot halfway with water; bring to boil on high. Reduce heat to low and keep simmering. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 teaspoons). Separate egg for yolk only (reserve egg white for another use).

3. Combine in medium, metal, nonreactive mixing bowl: egg yolk and 2 teaspoons lemon juice until blended. Place bowl with yolk mixture over simmering water and while whisking continuously, add butter in 4 5 intervals, until emulsified (if eggs are cooking too fast, remove bowl from water and continue whisking to cool). Repeat until all butter has been added and blended with yolk; continue whisking and cooking over simmering water until yolk mixture is thickened.

4. Remove bowl from heat and stir in salt, white pepper, cayenne, hot pepper sauce, and Worcestershire. Chop remaining 1 sprig tarragon and stir in chopped tarragon, tarragon reduction, and crab leg meat. Keep sauce warm until ready to serve