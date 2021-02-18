Roasted Tomato Soup with Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Roasted Tomato Soup

Total Time-50 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

2 (16-oz) containers medium fresh tomatoes 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 large sweet onion

2 ribs celery

1 medium carrot

6 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock

1 (8-oz) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup basil leaves

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 450° F. Wash and core tomatoes then add to large bowl. Drizzle tomatoes with 2 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Arrange tomatoes, in single layer, on baking sheet and roast 20-25 minutes until softened. Meanwhile, coarsely chop onion, celery, carrot, garlic, and oregano.

2. Heat large saucepot on medium 2-3 minutes. Add butter, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, crushed red pepper, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, and oregano. Cook 12-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until carrots soften. Stir in stock, tomato sauce, vinegar, sugar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and roasted tomatoes (with pan juices) to pot.

Ad

3. Simmer soup 20 minutes then add cream and basil leaves. Working in batches, transfer soup to blender and process until smooth. Bring soup back to a simmer; serve.