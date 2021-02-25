Niçoise Salad with Crisp Roasted Fingerling Potatoes | River City Live

Niçoise Salad with Crisp Roasted

Fingerling Potatoes

Total Time - 60 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

for salad

6 fingerling potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nonstick aluminum foil

4 oz green beans

6 quail eggs

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

12 cherry tomatoes

12 kalamata olives

1 tablespoon capers

1 (6.7-oz) jar tuna fillets in olive oil

5 oz mixed salad greens

for dressing

1 lemon

1 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Steps:

1. Prepare salad. Preheat oven to 450°F and bring a small saucepot of water to boil over high. Quarter potatoes and add to medium bowl with olive oil, salt, and pepper; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes on foillined baking sheet; bake 10 minutes.

2. Trim green beans and add to boiling water. Boil 2 minutes until tender; remove from pot and transfer to an ice bath. Add eggs and baking soda to boiling water; boil 4 5 minutes. Meanwhile, halve tomatoes and olives; drain capers and tuna. Turn potatoes over and continue baking 8 more minutes.

3. Remove potatoes from oven and set aside to cool. Drain eggs and transfer to ice water to cool quickly. Remove green beans and pat dry. Drain eggs and peel.

4. Prepare dressing. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon) and squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons); chop thyme and mince garlic. Combine in small bowl: lemon zest and juice, thyme, garlic, mustard, salt, and pepper until blended. Slow drizzle in extra-virgin olive oil while whisking; reserve.

5. Combine in medium bowl: greens, tomatoes, green beans, olives, capers, and dressing. Toss to coat greens well with dressing; halve eggs. To serve, divide salad between 4 plates and top each salad with roasted potatoes, eggs, and tuna.