Apricot Cake with Ginger Syrup | River City Live

Apricot Cake with Ginger Syrup

Total Time - 1 hour 20 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

Parchment paper

1/2 cup dried apricots

1 tablespoon crystalized ginger

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup apricot preserves

2 large eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

For ginger syrup:

1 (12-oz) bottle ginger beer

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

1/4 cup crystallized ginger

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper. Finely dice dried apricots and 1 tablespoon crystallized ginger.

2. Sift together into large bowl: flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add butter and 1/2 cup sugar to bowl of stand mixer; cream until pale yellow and fluffy. Beat in vanilla, crystalized ginger, dried apricots, preserves, and eggs.

3. Beat in 1/3 flour mixture until just incorporated, then add 1/4 cup buttermilk. Repeat until flour mixture and buttermilk are finished (do not overmix batter). Transfer batter to prepared cake pan. Bake 40 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cake stand 10 minutes to cool. Invert cake onto serving platter.

Ad

4. Prepare syrup. Combine in medium saucepot: beer, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, ginger paste, and remaining 1/4 cup crystallized ginger; bring to boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low and simmer 15 minutes, until mixture becomes slightly viscous. Remove from heat and cool. Serve cake slices drizzled with syrup.