Playing Football Like A Girl with Laces Out Foundation | River City Live

Laces Out Foundation was created in order to further the opportunities and experiences of women in sports, particularly in football. Our founders have decades of experience playing and coaching football, and have been able to work with many exceptional young female athletes over the years. Their sincere desire to encourage the opportunities of women in the sport of football lead to the development of this program. Laces Out Foundation provides female athletes the training they need to be successful specialists (kickers, punters, and long snappers) through technique, strength training, and film study. We believe in teamwork, camaraderie, and mutual support to create an environment where the female athlete can flourish.

Our camps will focus on what our coaches know best - special teams. We will teach basic techniques for field goals, kickoffs, and snapping. We will also teach how to watch, critique, and share film. This two day camp will have something for athletes at any level - from beginners with no experience whatsoever to seasoned veterans.

Our Cause

We are not only dedicated to building up women through involvement in sports, but we are also dedicated to the support of all women in our community. We will be donating a portion of all camp proceeds to The Demp Project, a local organization dedicated to rescuing women and children from human trafficking.

To find out more, visit lacesoutfoundation.com.