Grapefruit Spritzer with Publix | River City Live

Grapefruit Spritzer

Total Time - 5 minutes (Makes 1 serving)

Ingredients:

Ice, as needed

1 sprig fresh mint

2 oz chilled rosé wine

2 oz chilled sparkling wine

1 oz Grapefruit Simple Syrup (see recipe)

Steps:

1. Fill wine glass halfway with ice and rub rim gently with mint leaf.

2. Pour in rosé, sparkling wine, and syrup. Gently stir and serve with mint sprig.

Grapefruit Simple Syrup

Total Time - 12 hours, 15 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

3 grapefruit

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

Steps:

1. Zest grapefruit (9 tablespoons). Combine sugar and water in small saucepan and bring to a boil on high. Simmer 5 minutes or until sugar dissolves.

2. Remove pan from heat and stir in zest. Allow to cool and chill overnight. Strain before serving.