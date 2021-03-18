Beefy Cottage Hand Pie with Publlix | River City Live

Beefy Cottage Hand Pie

Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 shallot

1 carrot

1 celery rib

1 tablespoon chives

8 oz ground beef

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 cup beef stock

1/2 cup crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup fresh peas

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground white pepper

12 (5-inch) Empanada Dough circles (see recipe)

1 cup Irish cheddar cheese

1 large egg

2 tablespoons water

1 cup prepared mashed potatoes

Parchment paper

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Preheat oil in large sauté pan over medium-high for 3 4 minutes. Peel and small dice shallot and carrot; small dice celery. Slice chives.

2. Add shallot, carrot, and celery to pan; cook 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables have softened. Add ground beef and brown 5-7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, until no pink remains and 160°F. Pour wine and stock into pan and loosen bits of food left on bottom. Stir in tomatoes and peas; simmer 7 8 minutes until liquid has been reduced and almost dry. Meanwhile, grate cheese.

3. Remove pan from heat and stir in salt, white pepper, and chives; set pan aside to cool to room temperature. Beat egg and water in small bowl; set aside.

4. Lay dough circles on work surface. Spread about 1 tablespoon mashed potatoes in center of circle, top with cheese, and beef filling (1 tablespoon). Fold dough in half, enclosing filling; press edges together and crimp with fingertips or the tines of a fork. Arrange empanadas on parchment-lined baking sheet(s); brush with egg wash. Bake 20-25 minutes; cool 5 minutes before serving.

Empanada Dough

Total Time - 1 hour 25 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups flour (+more for dusting)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 oz unsalted butter

1 large egg

1/4 cup cold water

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Steps:

1. Combine in large bowl: 2 1/4 cups flour and salt until blended. Cut cold butter into 1/2-inch cubes. Blend butter into flour using your fingertips until mixture resembles a coarse meal.

2. Combine in small bowl: egg, water, and vinegar. Blend wet ingredients into flour mixture using a fork. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Gather dough together and gently knead a few times to bring dough together. Form into a flat rectangle, wrap in plastic, and chill for at least 1 hour.

Forming & Baking Empanadas

1. Preheat oven to 400°F; position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Divide dough into 12 equal portions and form each portion into small round disks. Arrange disks on parchment-lined baking sheet; cover with plastic wrap to keep from drying.

2. Roll out each disk on lightly floured surface to a 5-inch round (about 1/8-inch thick).

3. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of each filling onto center of dough and fold dough in half, enclosing filling. Press edges together and crimp with fingertips or tines of fork.

4. Arrange filled empanadas on baking sheet(s); brush with egg wash if desired. Bake 20-25 minutes; cool 5 minutes before serving.