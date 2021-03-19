Spring Break Destinations Local and Beyond with Amy West | River City Live

3 One Tank Trips:

Savannah Plant Riverside District: 2.5 hours -

Plant Riverside District Myrtle and Rose Rooftop Garden and Lounge Boabab Lounge - An African themed wine bar

Tip: Stay at the JW Marriott. Everything is in walking distance or attached to your accommodations

Disney : 2.5 hours Still at limited capacity

Great time to check out Star Wars: Galaxies Edge, and Animal Kingdom’s Pandora: The World of Avatar while the lines are more reasonable

Tip: Make sure to adhere to their mask regulations. They won’t hesitate to enforce their rules.

St Simons Island: 1.5 hours

Stay at the recently updated King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort You can also rent a Villa!

Check out: The St Simons Lighthouse, Shops, Restaurants, and horseback riding

Tip: Head to my favorite dance club, Ziggy Mahoney’s for a great time!

3 Local Jax Spots to Explore New Margaritaville at the Beach -

Land Shark Bar & Grill and Landshark Lookout

Ad

Fresh coastal dining, beautiful patio seating Open to the public

Cummer Museum-

New exhibition: Great time to see the gardens

Tip: (free days) Free admission, except for ticketed events, each Tuesday, 4 to 9 p.m. Sponsored by VyStar Credit Union. Free admission, except for ticketed events, each Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Sponsored by PNC Bank. Free admission, the first Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by J. Wayne & Delores Barr Weaver. Free admission, except for ticketed events, the third Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by Florida Blue.

Shopping Al Fresco - Sawgrass Markets: restaurants, spirits, jewelry, boutiques, chocolate, interior design, all close to TPC if you are headed out.