Grilled Eggplant & Olive Crostini with Herbed Goat Cheese | River City Live

Grilled Eggplant & Olive Crostini with

Herbed Goat Cheese

Total Time - 45 minutes (Makes 30 servings)

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants

1/2 cup olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon Greek seasoning

1 lemon, for juice

3 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons tahini

1 red bell pepper

2 Hungarian wax peppers

1/2 cup Italian parsley

1 cup Kalamata olives

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons citrus-champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

1 teaspoon anchovy paste

4 oz herbed goat cheese

2 (12-oz) loaves Bakery Cuban bread

Steps:

1. Preheat grill (or gill pan). Halve eggplants lengthwise and score flesh; rub with 1/4 cup olive oil and 1 tablespoon Greek seasoning. Place eggplant on grill and cook 7 9 minutes on each side or until charred and tender. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons). Remove eggplant from grill and scoop eggplant flesh into bowl of food processor (discard skin). Add to eggplant: garlic cloves, lemon juice, and tahini; process until smooth. Chill until ready to use.

Ad

2. Halve bell and wax peppers; remove seeds. Place bell and wax peppers on grill and cook 5-7 minutes on each side or until charred and crisp tender. Finely chop both peppers and parsley; pit and slice olives. Combine in medium bowl: olives, chopped peppers, parsley, 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, champagne vinegar, garlic and anchovy pastes until blended. Chill until ready to use.

3. Crumble goat cheese. Cut Cuban bread into 1/2-inch slices and brush bread slices with remaining 1/4 cup olive oil. Place bread slices on grill and cook 2-3 minutes on each side or until toasted.

4. To serve, top each toasted slice with 1 tablespoon eggplant mixture and 1 tablespoon olive relish. Sprinkle with goat cheese; serve.