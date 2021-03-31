April Fools Day Pranks! with Jacksonville Mom | River City Live

I absolutely love April Fools’ Day — a day devoted to silliness is definitely my kind of holiday! We have complied a list of our 10 favorite, kid-friendly April Fool’s Day pranks to play on your friends and family.

Yogurt Mayo

What you’ll need:

Empty, clear mayonnaise container

1 quart of plain, white yogurt (make sure it is completely white)

Spoon

Directions: Clean out a mayonnaise container completely. Fill it with the plain white yogurt. Put the lid on and place it in the fridge until breakfast. When you are ready, pull it out of the fridge, open the top and dip your spoon in. Take a big bite and make sure your family is watching. They will cringe! Woozers!

Toothpaste Cookies

What you’ll need:

A pack of Oreo cookies (or any sandwich cookie with a white center)

A tube of completely white toothpaste, such as Colgate Baking Soda & Peroxide Toothpaste

Knife

Directions: Carefully twist the sandwich cookies apart and use the knife to scrape off the white icing filling. (Feel free to eat this — you deserve it.) Squeeze a small amount of toothpaste on the cookie where you removed the icing. Put the top of the cookie back on and carefully place it back in the container. Replace some (or all) of the icing with toothpaste for the remaining cookies. Sit back and watch your family take a bite of minty goodness. Gotcha!

Frozen Cereal

What you’ll need:

Your child’s (or spouse’s) favorite cold cereal

Milk

Spoon

Bowl

Directions: Pour the cereal into a bowl that is freezer-safe. Add milk carefully. Do not fill all the way up. Add spoon. Place the cereal bowl in the freezer overnight. Pull the cereal out before breakfast and add a small amount (about a 1/4 of a cup) of the real cereal on top. This prank works best if you involve other family members. For instance, make your daughter a normal bowl of cereal and serve the frozen cereal to your son. Henry fell for this April Fools’ Day prank in 2017. It was the greatest!